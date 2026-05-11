Energy Minister inspects GRIDCo power projects in Kumasi

Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has toured ongoing power infrastructure projects in Kumasi being executed by GRIDCo as part of efforts to improve electricity supply and strengthen the national grid.

The Minister, accompanied by his technical team, was hosted at the project sites by GRIDCo Chief Executive, Frank Otchere, who briefed the delegation on the progress of various interventions currently underway in the Ashanti Region.

The inspection formed part of the Ministry’s broader assessment of critical energy infrastructure projects aimed at improving power delivery, enhancing grid reliability and addressing challenges affecting electricity distribution in parts of the country.

Officials indicated that the projects are expected to strengthen transmission capacity and support efforts to ensure a more stable and efficient power supply for households, businesses and industries across the Ashanti Region.

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