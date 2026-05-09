Kumasi to become Industrial energy hub with over 1,000MW capacity — Energy Minister

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, says Kumasi is on course to become a major industrial energy hub as the government pushes ahead with plans to generate more than 1,000 megawatts of power in the middle belt.

According to the minister, several ongoing power generation projects in the Ashanti Region are expected to significantly boost electricity supply, support industrialisation, and strengthen Ghana’s energy infrastructure.

Speaking during a working visit to the staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana in the Ashanti Region on Friday, May 8, 2026, Mr Jinapor said the investments are part of broader efforts to build a resilient and future-ready electricity network capable of driving economic transformation.

“Kumasi is becoming not just a commercial hub, it is becoming an energy industrial hub. Very soon, we are going to have more than 1,000 megawatts situated here in Kumasi. So it’s a strategic location,” he stated.

The minister explained that the expansion drive includes the 350-megawatt AKSA Power Plant, the 110-megawatt CENIT facility, the 250-megawatt AMERI Power Plant, and the 380-megawatt ARVENSIS Energy Project.

According to him, the projects, particularly works ongoing at the Anwomaso thermal plant, are expected to improve power reliability in the middle belt while supporting businesses and industrial growth in Kumasi and beyond.

Mr Jinapor noted that the government sees Kumasi as a critical strategic location for future energy and industrial expansion.

“So really here [Kumasi] is becoming an industrial hub and as I said, we are doing a lot in Kumasi,” he added.

The Energy Minister’s comments come at a time when Ghana continues efforts to stabilise the power sector amid growing energy demand, industrial expansion, and concerns over generation capacity and infrastructure reliability.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of ECG, Ing. Kwame Kpekpena, assured stakeholders that ongoing distribution and transmission projects in the Ashanti Region would be completed on schedule.

“I assure our stakeholders that ECG is on course to complete the works they promised to complete within three to six months in the region,” he said.

He added that the company is undertaking additional projects aimed at ensuring stable and uninterrupted power supply to homes and businesses across the region.

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