LUV FACT CHECK: Energy Minister’s claim of commissioning new BSP in Kumasi false

Audio By Carbonatix
On Saturday, May 2, 2026, Minister for Energy and Green Transitions, John Abdulai Jinapor, asserted on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme that he has commissioned a new Bulk Supply Point (BSP) in Kumasi.
His assertive comment follows a question from the host of the programme, Lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini, over his assurances of ensuring power reliability in Kumasi and by and large the Ashanti region, which has in the past months experienced unstable power supply.
“How do you want the people of Kumasi to take your assurances after you had told them long ago that the problem had been fixed and it really was not?” Mr. Anyenini asked.
Responding to the question, Mr. Jinapor claimed, “I don’t remember telling the people of Kumasi that the problem has been fully fixed. I went to Kumasi and commissioned the AKSA plant. I went there and commissioned a new Bulk Supply point and I told them we have four new programmes we intend rolling out”.
Luv Fact Check Desk subjected one of the sector minister’s claims to scrutiny.
Claim: I went there and commissioned a new Bulk Supply point.
Has a new bulk supply point been commissioned in Kumasi?
Our checks at the Electricity Company of Ghana reveal that the commissioned Bulk Supply Points (BSP) in Kumasi and by extension the Ashanti region, remain two, namely: the Anwomaso BSP and the Ridge BSP.
For years now, plans for a third BSP for the Greater Kumasi metropolis have been in the pipeline, with a dedicated parcel of land for the construction.
Our checks at the site located at Fromoase, along the Buoho- Offinso road, found a cleared land with no construction activities ongoing.
Pictures of the dedicated site for the third BSP located at Fromoase - taken on Monday, May 4, 2026.
Further corroborating our investigation, Managing Director of ECG, Ing. Kwame Kpekpena, during an inspection of projects in the Ashanti region on Thursday, April 23, 2026, told journalists government is yet to find funds for the construction of the third BSP.
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“It will be difficult to give you a timeline on the third BSP because it involves working with GRIDCo and the government. We are right now in the planning phase: we plan and then we secure funding. Because we haven’t secured funding, we cannot give an exact timeline,” he stressed.
Verdict: The Energy Minister’s claim to have commissioned a new Bulk Supply Point in Kumasi is False.
Meanwhile, there are heightening concerns about the immediate breaking of ground for the construction of a third BSP to augment power supply in the Ashanti region, as energy experts caution that transformer and transmission and distribution lines upgrades are not sufficient to contain the high demand for power in the region.
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