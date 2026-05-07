Energy Minister John Jinapor to inspect power projects in Kumasi Tomorrow

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, will tomorrow embark on a working tour of key electricity infrastructure projects in Kumasi to inspect ongoing transformer upgrade and replacement works, as well as other critical energy projects aimed at improving power supply and reliability in the Ashanti Region.
The tour will begin with an inspection of the transformer upgrade project at the Ridge Substation, where the Minister is expected to assess progress of works and interact with engineers and project officials.
The Minister will then proceed to inspect the Anwomaso–Boadi–Kaase sub-transmission line project being undertaken by Avensis following a drive from the Ridge Substation.
As part of the visit, the Minister will also tour facilities at AKSA and CENIT to familiarize himself with ongoing operational activities and power generation support services.
The tour will continue with an inspection of the Anwomaso–Airport sub-transmission line project, where officials are expected to brief the Minister on the status of work and its expected impact on power distribution within the metropolis.
The working visit will conclude with a press briefing and a meeting with district managers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)￼ at the Airport Roundabout in Kumasi.
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