Akosombo 5th unit commissioned to strengthen national power supply – Energy Minister

Energy and Green Transition Minister Dr John Abdulai Jinapor has announced the successful commissioning and full operation of the fifth generating unit at the Akosombo Hydroelectric Power Plant.

He said the startup process was executed smoothly, reflecting strong coordination and professionalism among the technical teams involved.

“The commissioning of the fifth unit at Akosombo has been successfully completed and it is now fully operational,” he stated.

Dr Jinapor noted that the development marks an important boost to Ghana’s electricity generation capacity at a time of rising demand.

“This adds significant capacity to the national grid and will contribute to a more stable and reliable power supply,” he added.

He further explained that the improved generation output will support ongoing efforts to strengthen energy security and reduce pressure on the system.

“This development is critical for ensuring stability in our power supply and supporting economic activity,” he emphasised.

The Minister commended the engineers and institutions involved for their teamwork and efficiency, reaffirming government’s commitment to maintaining a resilient and dependable power sector.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.