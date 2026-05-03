National

Parts of Ashanti to experience power outages; check out affected areas

Source: AdomOnline  
  3 May 2026 10:21am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Some communities in the Ashanti Region are set to experience a temporary interruption in electricity supply as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) undertakes emergency maintenance works aimed at improving service delivery.

The scheduled exercise will take place on Sunday, May 3, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., according to an official notice issued by ECG.

Affected communities include Bantama, Kwadaso Nsoum, Prempeh College area, Brigade (Complex), Akropong, Nyankyerenease, Bokankye, parts of Kokosu, Kegasi Estate, Esaase, Daaba, Owabi, Kwadaso, Asuoyeboah, Sepaase, Nkawie, Edwenase, Hiawu-Besease, Old Offinso, Ahenkro, Kwamang, Akrowa, Kodie, Apagya, Akrofrom, Kwenkwe, Aduman, Aduamoah, Denase, as well as the Headworks and surrounding areas.

Others expected to be affected are Akom and Barekese.

ECG explained that the maintenance works are necessary to enhance reliability and efficiency within the power distribution network.

The company expressed regret over any inconvenience the exercise may cause to residents and businesses within the affected areas.

Authorities have advised residents in the listed communities to take necessary precautions during the outage period as restoration is expected immediately after the maintenance window closes.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group