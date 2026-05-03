Parts of Ashanti to experience power outages; check out affected areas

Some communities in the Ashanti Region are set to experience a temporary interruption in electricity supply as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) undertakes emergency maintenance works aimed at improving service delivery.

The scheduled exercise will take place on Sunday, May 3, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., according to an official notice issued by ECG.

Affected communities include Bantama, Kwadaso Nsoum, Prempeh College area, Brigade (Complex), Akropong, Nyankyerenease, Bokankye, parts of Kokosu, Kegasi Estate, Esaase, Daaba, Owabi, Kwadaso, Asuoyeboah, Sepaase, Nkawie, Edwenase, Hiawu-Besease, Old Offinso, Ahenkro, Kwamang, Akrowa, Kodie, Apagya, Akrofrom, Kwenkwe, Aduman, Aduamoah, Denase, as well as the Headworks and surrounding areas.

Others expected to be affected are Akom and Barekese.

ECG explained that the maintenance works are necessary to enhance reliability and efficiency within the power distribution network.

The company expressed regret over any inconvenience the exercise may cause to residents and businesses within the affected areas.

Authorities have advised residents in the listed communities to take necessary precautions during the outage period as restoration is expected immediately after the maintenance window closes.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.