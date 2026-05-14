‘Floating armoury’ ship reportedly seized by Iran

A vessel reportedly operating as a "floating armoury" in the Gulf of Oman has been seized by Iranian military personnel, according to the maritime risk management company Vanguard.

The ship is now "bound for Iranian territorial waters", the UK's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organisation said.

BBC Verify has checked ship-tracking data from MarineTraffic which shows the vessel - identified by Vanguard as the Honduras-flagged Hui Chuan - last broadcast its location 70km (40 miles) north-east of Fujairah in the UAE on Wednesday.

Hui Chuan's operators told Vanguard it was operating as a floating armoury which stores weapons for security firms who protect ships at sea from attack by pirates.

BBC Verify cannot confirm what was on the ship or who it was used by.

The BBC has previously reported how these vessels are based in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Gulf of Oman so security guards can easily collect and drop off weapons and ammunition.

Location data shows the ship has spent the last month off the north-east coasts of Oman and the UAE.

The apparent seizure of Hui Chuan comes after an Indian-flagged vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman on Wednesday, according to Indian officials.

The Haji Ali "reportedly sank" off the coast of Oman, following a suspected explosion believed to have been caused by a "drone or missile", according to Vanguard.

"All Indian crew on board are safe and we thank the Omani authorities for rescuing them," India authorities said on Thursday.

Ship-tracking data from MarineTraffic shows the 57m (187ft) vessel left Berbera Port in Somalia on 6 May. Its intended destination was Sharjah in the UAE, the Indian shipping ministry said.

The ship was carrying livestock "when a fire reportedly broke out onboard, forcing the crew to abandon ship before the vessel sank," Vanguard said.

Fourteen crew members were transferred by Oman Coast Guard units to the country's Diba Port, according to Indian officials.

India's Ministry of External Affairs called the attack "unacceptable".

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz was discussed during talks on Thursday between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The White House said Xi had "made clear China's opposition to the militarization of the Strait".

"The two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy," according to a readout issued by the US after the meeting.

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