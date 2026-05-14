Damages in #OccupyJulorbiHouse ruling not punitive enough – Samson Anyenini

Samson Lardy Anyenini

Private legal practitioner Samson Lardy Anyenini has said the damages awarded in a landmark human rights case involving journalists and protesters are not punitive enough, despite describing the ruling as an important victory for press freedom and constitutional rights.

His comments follow a High Court judgment that found the Ghana Police Service liable for violating the rights of journalists and demonstrators during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest held in September 2023.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, May 14, the Human Rights Division of the High Court in Accra entered judgment in favour of journalist Bridget Otoo and two other applicants in the case titled Bridget Otoo & 2 Others v. Inspector General of Police & Attorney-General, presided over by His Lordship Justice Nana Brew.

Read also: #OccupyJulorbiHouse Demo: Bridget Otoo and friends win case against Police brutality

The court held that officers of the Ghana Police Service engaged in unconstitutional conduct during the protest, condemning the manner in which journalists and demonstrators were treated.

Under the ruling, the applicants are to receive GH¢100,000 in compensatory damages, GH¢50,000 in general damages, and GH¢30,000 in legal costs.

Reacting to the decision in an interview on Joy FM's Midday News on Thursday, May 12, Mr Anyenini, who represented the applicants, said the award does not adequately reflect the severity of the violations suffered.

“Absolutely not, because the very least in our relief filed before the court was one million Ghana cedis,” he said when asked whether the damages awarded were punitive enough.

Read also: High Court rules police violated rights of journalists and activists during #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

He noted that although the judgement affirms constitutional protections for journalists and protesters, the compensation falls short of what was sought.

“Whilst our clients are happy that their rights have been vindicated — press freedom, journalistic rights, and the right to work in safe conditions have been protected by the court — we believe it could have been better in terms of the compensation that ought to have been awarded,” he added.

Despite his reservations about the award, Anyenini said the court explained that imposing significantly higher damages on the police service could strain the institution financially and affect its ability to perform its broader public-security mandate.

He, however, maintained that stronger financial sanctions would have sent a clearer message against misconduct by security personnel and offered greater justice to victims of police abuse.

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