OccupyJulorbiHouse Demo: Bridget Otoo and friends win case against Police brutality

The Ghana Police Service has been found guilty of violating the rights of journalists and protesters during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration held in September 2023.

In a judgment delivered on Thursday, May 14, the Human Rights Division of the High Court in Accra ruled in favour of journalist Bridget Otoo and two other applicants in a case against the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney-General.

The case, titled Bridget Otoo & 2 Others v. The Inspector General of Police & Attorney-General, was presided over by His Lordship Justice Nana Brew.

The court condemned what it described as unconstitutional conduct by officers of the Ghana Police Service during the protest.

According to the ruling, police officers who were expected to protect demonstrators instead subjected them to physical abuse, unlawful detention, and interference with their work.

Justice Brew held that the actions of the police amounted to violations of the fundamental human rights of the applicants.

The court heard that Bridget Otoo was assaulted during the protest, with officers allegedly tearing her blouse in the process.

Another applicant, Vanessa Edotom Boateng, was unlawfully detained while her mobile phone was seized to prevent her from recording acts of brutality.

The third applicant, George Gyening Anyang, was reportedly beaten while livestreaming events at a regional police station.

According to the judgment, he was assaulted with “slaps, punches, a metallic belt, and a baton” by police officers.

Justice Brew described the conduct of the officers as “unconstitutional” and criticised the abuse of authority by law enforcement personnel.

The court granted all the reliefs sought by the applicants and awarded damages against the police.

Under the ruling, the applicants are to receive GH¢100,000 in compensatory damages, GH¢50,000 in general damages, and GH¢30,000 in legal costs.

The court also directed the police to publish an unqualified apology in the Daily Graphic.

Lawyer for the applicants, Samson Lardy Anyenini of A-PARTNERS@LAW, had requested higher legal costs to reflect the nearly two years the case spent in court.

However, Justice Brew declined the request, explaining that excessive financial penalties could “cripple” the police and affect the institution’s ability to function effectively.

In delivering the judgment, the court also referred to previous cases, including the Solomon Joojo Cobinah's case, as part of broader concerns over police conduct and abuse of power.

Justice Brew expressed hope that the current leadership of the Ghana Police Service under the new Inspector General of Police would work to protect the rights of journalists, activists, and the general public.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, organised in September 2023, drew national attention after demonstrators took to the streets to protest against economic hardship, governance concerns, and corruption. Several protesters and journalists reported incidents of arrest, assault, and intimidation during the demonstration.

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