Shell latest oil giant to see profits surge due to Iran war impact

Shell has become the latest energy giant to report a jump in profitsfollowing the sharp increase in oil prices since the beginning of the Iran war.

It reported profits of $6.92bn (£5.1bn) for the first three months of the year,which was higher than analysts had expected and up from $5.58bn in the same period a year earlier.

The price of oil has soared since the start of the US-Israel war with Iran as the key Strait of Hormuz, which usually carries about 20% of the global supplies of oil and liquid natural gas (LNG), has been effectively closed.

Last week, rival oil giant BP said its profits for the first three months of the year had more than doubled.

Other oil firms have also reported bumper results. On Wednesday, Norway's Equinor said profits in the first three months of the year had hit $9.77bn, its highest quarterly profit for three years.

Traders profit

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan said: "Shell delivered strong results enabled by our relentless focus on operational performance in a quarter marked by unprecedented disruption in global energy markets.

"The safety of our people remains our priority as we work closely with governments and customers to address their energy needs."

Like BP, one of the factors behind Shell's profits rise was better results from its oil trading business.

Before the conflict began, the price of Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil prices, was around $73 a barrel.

Since then, oil has seen sharp swings - peaking above $120 at one point, but also falling below $100 on other occasions as speculation has swirled over when the Strait of Hormuz will reopen. Brent currently stands at about $101 a barrel.

The big movements in the oil price that have been seen since the Iran war began can widen the gap between buying and selling prices. This typically enables traders to make bigger profits.

Shell's profits were also boosted by higher margins at its refining business, which turns crude oil into finished products such as petrol and jet fuel.

However, the company said its oil and gas output had fallen by 4% compared with the final three months of last year due to the conflict.

Shell's LNG production in Qatar has been shut down since early March because of the conflict, and its Pearl GTL site in Qatar has been damaged by attacks.

Last week, Shell announced it was buying Canadian shale producer ARC Resources for $16.4bn, which Sawan said would "deliver value for decades to come".

Call to strengthen windfall tax

The surge in profits being reported by energy firms has led to criticism from environmental groups.

Danny Gross, climate campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: "Once again, fossil fuel giants are pocketing monstrous profits while drivers are being squeezed at the petrol pump and households are set to pay higher energy bills.

"The answer is clear: strengthen the windfall tax on these indefensible profits and break our dependence on fossil fuels by powering our economy with homegrown renewables."

Energy firms operating in the UK are subject to a windfall tax, called the Energy Profits Levy, that was introduced in 2022 as a response to soaring profits following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Labour extended the life of the tax to March 2030.

However, the levy only applies to profits made from extracting oil and gas in the UK, whereas the bulk of energy giants' earnings are made overseas. The UK accounts for less than 5% of Shell's global oil and gas production.

Gas and electricity bills for most households in Britain are protected for the moment by the energy price cap.

Until 30 June, the typical annual bill for dual-fuel households who pay by direct debit will be £1,641.

However, the jump in wholesale oil and gas prices since the Iran war began means the cap is currently estimated to rise by about £200 when it is revised in July.

Shipping giant passing on costs

Meanwhile, the chief executive of Danish shipping giant Maersk told the BBC it was passing on rising costs due to the war to its customers.

Vincent Clerc said the sharp rise in energy prices was adding half a billion dollars of extra costs per month to the business.

"What is really important is actually to pass on these cost increases to our customers as much as possible, so that we can protect our margin and the operations' integrity going forward," he said.

He added there was uncertainty over whether this would eventually lead to inflation and lower demand.

Maersk's latest earnings show operating profits slightly above analysts' forecasts, although that was mostly for the period just before the Iran war started.

On Monday, Maersk said its US-flagged vessel, the Alliance Fairfax, which had been stranded in the Gulf since the end of February, had managed to exit the Strait of Hormuz accompanied by US military assets.

Clerc said Tehran's ambition for control of the Strait and eventual toll charges would be a significant change for the industry, "similar to the canals in Suez and in Panama, where we also pay to go through".

But he said at this stage any toll charges on the Strait of Hormuz were "very, very speculative" and it would have to reopen first.

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