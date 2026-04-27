“I deeply empathise with you” — Jinapor apologises over power cuts

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has apologised to Ghanaians affected by the recent power outages caused by the fire at the Akosombo Hydroelectric Plant, saying the government did not foresee the scale of the disaster and is working urgently to restore supply.

Speaking at a government accountability press engagement, Mr Jinapor acknowledged the hardship being faced by homes and businesses across the country and said he personally shares in the discomfort of affected citizens.

“I deeply empathise with you, and I share your frustration and discomfort in this trying moment,” he said.

His comments come as several parts of Ghana continue to experience severe power cuts following the fire that destroyed the control room at the Akosombo Hydroelectric Plant, the country’s largest single source of electricity generation.

According to the minister, the destruction of the control room has prevented more than 1,000 megawatts of power from being transmitted from the plant to the national grid, significantly affecting nationwide supply.

Mr Jinapor said engineers from relevant agencies were deployed immediately after the incident, with some remaining at the site for three straight days to contain the situation and begin recovery works.

He described the conditions under which they have been working as “very extreme and difficult.”

Although he did not give a firm timeline for full restoration, the minister assured the public that the government is treating the matter with urgency and coordinating all available resources to stabilise supply.

He stressed that restoring reliable electricity remains his top priority.

Mr Jinapor said the government remains focused on resolving the crisis and easing the burden on consumers as repair works continue.

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