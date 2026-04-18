GRIDCo, ECG to upgrade transmission lines to boost power supply in Volta and Oti Regions

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have announced a joint initiative to upgrade transmission lines and bulk supply points serving the Volta and Oti Regions.

The Acting Managing Director of ECG, Kwame Kpekpena, indicated that the project will upgrade the 69 kV transmission lines built in the 1980s to 161 kV between Ho and Tamale.

He said the initiative is aimed at resolving challenges of an overloaded system, which has resulted in power tripping and low voltage in the Volta and Oti Regions.

He added that, when completed, the project will ensure sufficient power is transmitted to Ho, Kadjebi, Salaga, and Tamale substations yet to be constructed for onward distribution.

“It requires that we build a new transmission line from Asiekpe all the way to Kadjebi, but it will continue to Tamale through Salaga. So, it’s a lot of work that needs to be done,” he said when he led a team to pay a courtesy call on the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu.

Mr Kpekpena further explained that Phase One of the project targets resolving challenges in the Volta Region through the construction of a 45-kilometre 161 kV transmission line from Asiekpe to a new bulk supply point in Ho.

“As of now, the government has allocated some money to work on the first phase of the project. The first phase includes upgrading transmission lines from Asiekpe to Ho. When that is done, the voltage across the whole of the Volta Region will immediately improve.”

“This is because the biggest load on that line, that is, from Asiekpe to Savelugu, will be taken off the 69 kV and put on 161 kV. We need to build a transmission line of about 45 kilometres from Asiekpe to the place [Ho]. We will also need to build a new bulk supply unit, at which ECG will take power for transmission to customers,” he explained.

He further indicated that two possible sites have been identified for the construction of the bulk supply point, adding that ECG will also need to build a new transmission line to transfer power received from GRIDCo.

Mr Kpekpena appealed for the support of the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, to coordinate with traditional authorities in areas where the projects will be undertaken to ensure successful completion.

The Acting Deputy Chief Executive of GRIDCo, Frank Otchere, said designs and other preparatory works are ongoing in collaboration with stakeholders towards executing the project.

He expressed optimism that Phase One, which includes the construction of a 161 kV transmission line between Ho and Asiekpe, will be completed by the end of 2026.

Mr Gunu lauded the initiative to address unreliable power supply, which he said threatens the implementation of the government’s 24-hour Economy Policy.

He explained that the policy will see the establishment of the Volta Economic Corridor Project and an industrial park, both of which depend on a reliable power supply, making it imperative to resolve the challenges.

He described the initiative as the “biggest news of the year” and assured effective collaboration with assemblies and traditional authorities to ensure its execution.

“Government is taking steps to resolve these challenges that we have inherited. We want to fix it and reset the power sector. The establishment of the substations on the routes of entry and all these things, the Regional Coordinating Council together with the various municipal and district assemblies and all traditional authorities, we want to assure our cooperation and collaboration to ensure that this particular project is executed quickly,” Mr Gunu said.

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