Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy could soon perform with brass bands – GG Brass Band

Ghana’s music industry could soon witness a major shift in live performances as mainstream artistes begin collaborating with brass bands on stage.

That is the vision of the leader of GG Brass Band, Benjamin Amoyi, who believes brass music is gradually evolving beyond its traditional ceremonial role into mainstream entertainment.

Speaking on the E Vibes Musical Band Series, Mr Amoyi said the future of brass music in Ghana looks promising and could eventually influence the performance style of some of the country’s biggest artistes.

“I see a very bright future for brass in Ghana,” he stated.

Taking the prediction further, he added, “Artistes like Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are going to perform with brass band in a few years to come.”

His comments challenge the current structure of Ghana’s music industry, where brass bands are largely associated with church activities, parades, and ceremonial events rather than mainstream concerts and commercial performances.

Mr Amoyi explained that his vision is heavily influenced by his musical journey and exposure to live band culture.

According to him, studying music at Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School allowed him to interact with established musicians and understand the possibilities within live instrumentation.

“I had the opportunity to meet a lot of established musicians like Samuel Delong,” he revealed.

He also recounted performing alongside gospel musician Kofi Sarpong, describing the experience as one that broadened his understanding of live musical performances and collaborations.

Those experiences, he said, influenced his decision to redefine the direction of GG Brass Band by moving beyond solely traditional hymn performances into collaborations with contemporary artistes.

“I made up my mind to move away from solo traditional performances, allowing us to perform with musicians as well,” he explained.

Despite doubts from critics about the commercial viability of brass music, Mr Amoyi remains optimistic about its future within Ghana’s entertainment industry.

“Not everyone is meant for a white-collar job,” he said.

With growing appreciation for live instrumentation and authentic stage performances globally, GG Brass Band believes brass music could become an important part of the next phase of Ghanaian music culture.

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