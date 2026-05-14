‘We’re our own competition’ – GG Brass Band speaks on future of brass music

GG Brass Band says its focus is not on competing with others but on building its own identity and pushing the boundaries of brass music in Ghana, at a time when many creative groups are battling for visibility and relevance.

The group, which evolved from God’s Gift Brass Band into its current brand, believes originality and consistency will define the future of brass music in the country.

Speaking on the E Vibes Musical Band Series, Benjamin Amoyi opened up about the challenges the group has faced over the years, particularly the skepticism surrounding unconventional creative careers.

“They were discouraged by the words of people,” he said, reflecting on the doubts and criticism often directed at young people pursuing music and other creative paths.

Despite the challenges, Mr Amoyi said GG Brass Band has deliberately chosen not to measure its success against other groups in the industry.

“I see bands on social media, but I can’t really say what sets us apart. We are our own competition,” he stated.

According to him, the band’s philosophy is centred on self-improvement, growth, and staying true to its vision rather than constantly comparing itself to others.

His comments come at a time when brass bands in Ghana are navigating changing audience preferences and limited mainstream exposure.

Traditionally associated with church activities, parades, and ceremonial events, brass bands have often struggled to secure a strong place within the country’s mainstream entertainment space.

However, GG Brass Band is attempting to change that narrative by blending traditional brass elements with modern performance styles and collaborations.

The group continues to explore new opportunities while maintaining the cultural foundations that shaped its identity.

Beyond the music itself, Mr Amoyi believes the future of brass music in Ghana depends on innovation, originality, and the willingness of groups to evolve with changing trends.

Their journey reflects the broader conversation about how traditional musical forms can remain relevant and sustainable within a rapidly changing creative industry.

For GG Brass Band, the goal is clear — to carve its own path and allow the work to speak for itself.

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