Communication Minister engages AlphaVecta Technologies on One Vecta AI Summit 2026

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has held discussions with a delegation from AlphaVecta Technologies Limited.

It was led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Carlos Amoako, in strategic collaboration ahead of the upcoming One Vecta AI Summit 2026.

The meeting focused on exploring partnership opportunities and a formal request for the Minister to serve as Chair and Continental Patron of the summit scheduled for September 2026 in Accra.

Hon. Samuel Nartey George reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to advancing Artificial Intelligence and digital infrastructure development, highlighting ongoing efforts to establish a $250 million AI compute infrastructure to serve the sub-region.

He also pointed to Ghana’s growing role in tech diplomacy, including engagements with countries such as Zambia and Malawi to export digital solutions, such as digital identity systems.

The Minister welcomed the proposal and expressed openness to further collaboration, indicating that the Ministry would work closely with the organisers to refine the scope of engagement.

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‎He directed that discussions be advanced through the Ministry’s technical teams, particularly in areas aligned with government priorities, including health, education, financial inclusion, e-governance, and digital architecture Mr. Amoako indicated that the event aims to convene Ministers, regulators, industry leaders, and innovators from across the continent to drive actionable outcomes in artificial intelligence adoption, including policy frameworks, implementation roadmaps, and investment pathways.

He emphasised the need to move beyond dialogue to execution, aligning with Ghana’s ambition to lead Africa’s digital transformation agenda.

Mr. Amoako underscored the importance of the Ministry’s leadership in anchoring a continental movement that will strengthen Ghana’s position as a hub for AI innovation and policy direction.

According to him, The One Vecta AI Summit 2026 is expected to position Accra as a continental convening capital for emerging technologies, while catalysing partnerships, investments, and cross-border collaboration to accelerate Africa’s AI readiness and innovation ecosystem.



The summit will bring together global technology leaders, corporates, policymakers, startups, investors, researchers, and innovators focused on building practical AI systems that drive growth, productivity, and innovation across Africa and beyond.

As Ghana accelerates its ambition to become a leading AI hub in Africa, the One Vecta Summit AI 2026 will serve as a strategic platform for collaboration, innovation, and practical AI implementation across the continent.

Tickets are now available: https://onevectasummit.com/

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