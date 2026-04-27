RNAQ had nothing before marriage to Joana – Godfred Dame fires back

Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ)

Lawyers for Joana Quaye have pushed back against claims made by Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) in a recent media interview, insisting that records show he “had none of the properties he owns now” before their 2010 marriage.

The response, issued by the firm of Messrs. Dame & Partners on Monday, follows an interview granted by Mr Quaye on the “Delay Show,” hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso.

According to the lawyers, the interview was conducted while an appeal over the couple’s dispute is still pending before the Court of Appeal.

The firm stated that the allegations made during the interview are “all substantially untrue” and relate to matters currently before the court. It further argued that the comments “unfairly castigated the reputation and integrity” of their client, Joana Quaye.

Central to the rebuttal is the claim about Mr Quaye’s financial standing before the marriage. The lawyers insist that the timeline of events is already documented and cannot be altered by public commentary.

They pointed to court records indicating that the couple married in 2010, shortly after Mr Quaye returned from a short stay in the United Kingdom in 2009. At that time, the statement stressed, he “was unemployed and had none of the properties he owns now.”

The firm maintained that this is a matter of public record, captured in proceedings of the High Court in Accra dated March 13, 2024, and “cannot be changed by a self-serving ex post facto interview.”

It also referenced records on the formation of Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Company Limited in 2011, describing it as a joint venture established after the marriage, with both parties as original shareholders.

According to the statement, subsequent developments involving the company, including the “secret and illegal transfer” of Joana Quaye’s shares without her knowledge, as well as the company's use to acquire properties and set up other businesses, are all documented in court proceedings.

The lawyers criticised the timing of the interview, noting that it was granted while appellate proceedings are active.

They described it as “an effort to unfairly prejudice the minds of the public” and to “undermine and impede a fair administration of justice.”

They added that the appeal filed by Joana Quaye had been duly served on Mr Quaye about two weeks ago, and that the record of appeal had already been settled in accordance with court rules.

The firm further alleged that the interview reflects an “illicit motive to obstruct the course of justice with the publication of prejudicial statements.”

Despite the ongoing public exchanges, the statement said Joana Quaye will remain silent and rely on the legal process.

It expressed confidence that she will secure justice for the “wrongs and abuse inflicted on her,” including what it described as her entitlement to an equitable distribution of properties acquired during the marriage under Ghanaian law.

The lawyers also urged the public to dismiss what they described as “wild and unfounded claims of ‘richness before marriage,’” including references to alleged ownership of a VW Passat, calling them “a mere publicity stunt.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.