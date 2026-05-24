RNAQ and Joana settlement developments

Audio By Carbonatix
The ongoing situation involving Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife, Joana, continues to dominate conversations online, with many social media users now expressing exhaustion over the constant back-and-forth surrounding the matter.
According to reports, attempts were allegedly made behind closed doors to reach a settlement between both parties.
The reports claim that an initial offer allegedly presented by RNAQ included:
- GHS 2 million cash
- The house already awarded by the court
- A new 3-bedroom house in Dansoman
- A Benz E-Class, in addition to the vehicles already ordered by the court
Sources further suggest that a second proposal was later made with revised terms, including:
- GHS 4 million cash
- The court-awarded house
- A new 3-bedroom house in Dansoman
- A Benz E-Class plus an additional second car
However, Joana is also reported to have submitted her own requests, allegedly asking for:
- GHS 40 million
- Two 5-bedroom houses in East Legon or Cantonments
- GHS 30,000 monthly support
- A Benz E-Class and a luxury SUV
- Shared responsibility for bills and expenses
As details continue to surface, reactions online remain divided. While some believe both parties should find common ground privately, others say the issue has dragged on for too long in the public eye.
Many social media users have also called for an end to the public exchanges, insisting that the matter should now be resolved quietly and respectfully for everyone involved.
Neither side has officially confirmed the reported figures or settlement terms publicly at the time of writing.
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