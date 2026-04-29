They couldn’t get me, so they used my wife – RNAQ alleges external plot to destroy marriage

Businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) has opened up about the collapse of his marriage, claiming external influences targeted his home after failing to reach him directly.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso, he said, “I am really of the opinion that I lost my marriage because of my success… I was a victim of my own success.”

He described how his rising wealth changed relationships around him. “As I was growing up, I was becoming very wealthy… and then people around me began changing how they looked at me,” he said, adding that even people he trusted became unreliable.

Quaye recounted how a childhood friend he considered a brother later became a source of regret. “I asked him to move into my house… I gave him everything, a car… he didn’t have to work,” he said.

“And then a lot happened, and I saw that the decision I had made was the wrong one.”

When pressed on whether the friend contributed to the divorce, he replied, “Yes, I think that he played a serious role in everything,” though he declined to go into details, saying, “I can’t sit here and say so much… it will be very disrespectful.”

Despite the breakdown, he maintained respect for his ex-wife. “She’s the mother of my children… I still have a lot of respect for her, maximum respect for her,” he said, recalling that “she was my first girlfriend” and that they spent “almost 10 years” together.

Quaye insisted he does not blame her for the divorce. “I don’t blame Joana, it’s not her fault, it’s my fault,” he said, adding, “one of my principles in life is self-accountability.”

He, however, pointed to what he described as dangerous influences around him. “There are some people who do very well around you when you don’t have anything… and there are some people, they can’t survive around you when success comes,” he said.

He then made his strongest claim: “I think people, the scavengers and the predators surrounded me, and when they cannot get you, they would use the weaker vessel at home.”

According to him, “they got the best of my wife, and she wasn’t able to hold the marriage together any longer.” He said he initially believed the issues were normal marital challenges, but later realised “there was more to it.”

Efforts to resolve the situation failed. “I had to bring families in… they did all they could, but it did not work,” he said, stressing that he would not disclose further details because “this is not the forum for us to discuss our marital issues.”

Quaye also firmly denied allegations of infidelity. “Those are untrue,” he said, adding, “My wife never caught me sleeping with another woman.” He maintained, “for the 10 years that I married, every single day I slept at home,” except when travelling.

He dismissed claims linking him to multiple women as fabrications. “Those are untrue,” he repeated, arguing that narratives often emerge during legal disputes. “They will always find a case to make for you.”

For Quaye, the collapse of his marriage remains tied to forces beyond the surface. His conclusion was blunt: “Somebody and some people were at work… the scavengers and the parasites were at work.”

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