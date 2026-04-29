My wife never caught me cheating – Richard Quaye dismisses viral infidelity claims

Businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) has rejected allegations of infidelity, insisting that claims circulating online about his failed marriage are untrue.

Speaking on the Delay Show hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso, he said, “My wife never caught me sleeping with another woman. For the 10 years that I was married, every single day I slept at home.”

He added, “The day I didn’t sleep at home, then I had travelled to other countries to work, but if I’m in Ghana, I slept at home. My wife never caught cheating, and I don’t have any children out of wedlock.”

Addressing viral claims linking him to multiple women, he dismissed them outright.

“Those are untrue,” he said, responding to allegations involving names circulating on social media. “My wife has many male friends, and I also have many male and female friends.”

Mr Quaye maintained that his marriage collapse had nothing to do with infidelity but was instead tied to his rise in wealth.

“I am really of the opinion that I lost my marriage because of my success. So I was a victim of my own success,” he said, adding, “I get emotional when I’m talking about these things, but that is the truth.”

He said the shift in his fortunes changed the dynamics around him.

“As I was growing up, I was becoming very wealthy, like extremely wealthy and then people around me began changing how they looked at me,” he explained. “People that I even trusted so much I couldn’t even rely on them anymore.”

He also pointed to the influence of people within his inner circle, including a close friend he described as a brother.

“I think that he played a serious role in everything,” he said, though he declined to go into details, stressing, “it will be very disrespectful on my part… my ex-wife, she’s the mother of my children.”

Despite the breakdown, he spoke respectfully about his former partner. “She’s a very good woman, and she’s one of the finest wives I could ever have for myself,” he said. “I still have a lot of respect for her, maximum respect for her.”

Mr Quaye said he takes full responsibility for the failure of the marriage. “I don’t blame Joana, it’s not her fault, it’s my fault. I’m somebody who believes in self-accountability,” he stated.

“Anything that happens to me badly… it is my fault, because there is always something I could have done differently.”

He suggested that external forces played a role in the breakdown.

“I think people, the scavengers and the predators surrounded me, and when they cannot get you, they would use the weaker vessel at home,” he said. “So I think that they got the best of my wife.”

According to him, efforts were made to save the relationship. “I had to bring families in to come and try to resolve the matter. They did all they could, but it did not work,” he said, adding, “I don’t want to go into the details of it, because this is not the forum.”

Mr Quaye argued that allegations of cheating often emerge in legal disputes.

“Whatever be the case, she will find something to say,” he said. “If you go and hire a lawyer to assist you in your case, they will always find a case to make for you.”

He insisted the narrative being pushed publicly does not reflect his reality, reiterating that infidelity was not the cause of the marriage breakdown.

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