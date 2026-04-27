Trial by media – Joana’s lawyers accuse RNAQ of undermining justice amid ongoing appeal

Lawyers for Joana Quaye have accused businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) of attempting to sway public opinion and undermine justice through a media interview granted while an appeal in their dispute is still pending.

In a statement issued on Monday, Messrs. Dame & Partners said their attention had been drawn to the interview Mr Quaye granted to broadcaster Deloris Frimpong Manso on the “Delay Show,” which has since gained wide circulation across television and online platforms.

The lawyers stressed that the interview was conducted during the pendency of an appeal against the “Final Orders” of the High Court, Accra, dated January 20, 2026.

They argued that Mr Quaye used the platform to make allegations “which are all substantially untrue” concerning matters currently before the Court of Appeal.

They further contended that the claims made in the interview “unfairly castigated the reputation and integrity” of their client, Joana Quaye, insisting that all such allegations are denied.

According to the statement, key aspects of the dispute are already matters of public record and cannot be altered through media engagements.

The lawyers pointed to evidence on record at the High Court, Accra, dated March 13, 2024, which documents the marriage between the parties in 2010, shortly after Mr Quaye’s return from a short stay in the United Kingdom in 2009, “at a time that he was unemployed and had none of the properties he owns now.”

They also cited court records detailing the couple's joint establishment of Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Company Limited in 2011.

The statement maintained that both parties were original shareholders and referenced what it described as the “secret and illegal transfer” of Joana Quaye’s shares by Mr Quaye without her knowledge.

It added that the use of the company to acquire properties and establish other businesses is similarly documented in court proceedings and “cannot be altered” through a media interview.

Messrs. Dame & Partners argued that granting such an interview while appellate proceedings are active amounts to an attempt to “unfairly prejudice the minds of the public” against their client and to “undermine and impede a fair administration of justice.”

The lawyers disclosed that the appeal filed by Joana Quaye was served on Mr Quaye about two weeks ago, with the record of the appeal subsequently settled in line with court rules.

They described what they called his “illicit motive to obstruct the course of justice with the publication of prejudicial statements in the media” as “all too glaring.”

The firm indicated that its client will maintain silence and rely on the judicial process.

“Our client, Joana Quaye, will continue to maintain her silence and place her faith in the justice system of Ghana,” the statement said, expressing hope for justice and “an equitable distribution of all the properties acquired during the marriage.”

The lawyers also urged the public to dismiss what they described as “wild and unfounded claims of ‘richness before marriage,’” including assertions about alleged ownership of a Volkswagen Passat, and characterised the remarks as “a mere publicity stunt.”

They concluded with confidence that their client “will surely get justice for the wrongs and abuses she has suffered one fine day.”

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