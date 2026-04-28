I was a victim of my own success – RNAQ blames wealth for marriage breakdown

Businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) has opened up on the collapse of his marriage, blaming his rise to wealth and influence for what he describes as a painful personal loss.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Delay Show with host Deloris Frimpong Manso, he said, “I am really of the opinion that I lost my marriage because of my success… I was a victim of my own success.”

He added, “I get emotional when I’m talking about these things, but that is the truth. I was a victim of my own success.”

According to him, his rapid financial rise changed the people around him. “As I was growing up, I was becoming very wealthy, like extremely wealthy and then people around me began changing how they looked at me,” he said, noting that even trusted relationships shifted.

“People that I even trusted so much I couldn’t even rely on them anymore.”

He recounted how he brought a close friend into his home and treated him like family.

“I had a childhood friend… we became like brothers,” he said. “I asked him to come and live with us. I gave him everything, a car… he would eat what I eat… anywhere you saw me, then you saw him.”

But he admitted, “I saw that that decision that I made was a wrong one… the decision of trying to fix him, turn a friend into a brother.”

Asked if the individual contributed to his divorce, he responded, “Yes, I think that he played a serious role in everything,” but declined to go into detail, citing respect for his former wife.

“It will be very disrespectful on my part… my ex-wife, she’s the mother of my children… I still have a lot of respect for her, maximum respect for her.”

Reflecting on the relationship, he said, “She was my first girlfriend… I spent almost 10 years of my life with her. These were the greatest of all the memories.”

Despite the breakdown, he took responsibility. “What I am saying is that my success was the reason for the breakup of my marriage. I don’t blame Joana, it’s not her fault, it’s my fault,” he said.

“I’m somebody who believes in self-accountability… anything bad that happens to me… it is my fault.”

He argued that success can strain relationships in unpredictable ways.

“There are some people who do very well around you when you don’t have anything… and there are some people, they can’t survive around you when success comes,” he said.

He further claimed external influences played a role.

“I think people, the scavengers and the predators surrounded me… when they cannot get you, they would use the weaker vessel at home,” he said, adding, “they got the best of my wife, and she wasn’t able to hold the marriage together any longer.”

He described attempts to salvage the marriage, including involving family, but said “they did all they could, but it did not work… I also tried… but it didn’t work out.”

Responding to allegations of infidelity, he was firm.

“Those are untrue,” he said. “For the 10 years that I married, every single day I slept at home… my wife never caught cheating, and I don’t have any children out of wedlock.”

He also dismissed claims linking him to multiple women.

“Those are untrue,” he repeated, suggesting that narratives around the divorce were shaped by external actors. “Somebody and some people were at work… the scavengers and the parasites were at work.”

He maintained that his former wife remains “a very good woman and she’s one of the finest wives I could ever have,” insisting he still holds deep respect for her despite the separation.

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