Processes underway to replace Sophia Akuffo on Council of State – Government

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has confirmed that processes are underway to replace former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, on the Council of State following her resignation from the advisory body.
The confirmation was made at a press conference on Monday, June 15, by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who said the necessary constitutional and administrative steps were being followed to fill the vacancy.
He explained that Madam Akuffo had formally tendered her resignation in September last year, although she did not provide specific reasons for her decision to step down from the Council.
“I can confirm that the former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has resigned from the Council of State. She submitted her resignation letter in September last year, but did not indicate her reasons for her resignation."
"The Council of State requested time from the President to further engage her to see if she had any grievances that needed to be addressed, but the Council returned that it has engaged her, and the President can go ahead to accept her resignation. The law is clear on what must be done in such situations, and processes are underway for her replacement,” he stated.
This explanation comes a day after news of her resignation was reported by the media.
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