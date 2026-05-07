Why weaken an anti-corruption body? – Dame questions gov’t’s motives

Immediate past Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has criticised moves he says could weaken the Office of the Special Prosecutor, describing the situation as “shocking and perplexing.”

Speaking on PM Express on Wednesday, Mr Dame questioned why an Attorney General would pursue actions that could undermine an anti-corruption institution.

His comments follow ongoing legal arguments over the powers of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, a debate that has triggered strong reactions from civil society groups and governance advocates.

“I’m surprised that an attorney will actively pursue steps which will lead to the collapse of an anti-corruption institution, such as the Office of Special Prosecutor,” he said.

While expressing concern, Mr Dame said he was not entirely surprised by the developments.

“We see a manifestation of the contradictions and hypocrisy of this NDC government play out in every sector,” he stated.

“What they say to the people in a bid to win their sympathy is different from what they do in reality.”

According to him, the current administration previously accused the former government of attempting to weaken the OSP, despite there being “nothing at all.”

Mr Dame also addressed claims that there had once been tensions between his office and the Special Prosecutor.

“That was not in the context of efforts being made by the government to weaken the office,” he said, referring to past public remarks by the Special Prosecutor after the Cecilia Dapaah court rulings.

He argued that court defeats do not necessarily mean political interference or institutional sabotage.

“If you arrest people unlawfully, or maybe seize the assets or freeze the assets and all, and the person goes to court and succeeds, I mean that’s due process,” he stated.

Mr Dame revealed that he personally nominated the current Special Prosecutor and maintained what he described as a respectful professional relationship throughout his tenure.

“He was my classmate. I knew him very well. I trusted in his academic and professional abilities,” he said.

“Never once did I issue any direction to the Special Prosecutor. Never at all.”

According to him, there was “never an interference whatsoever” from his office.

“There was no instance in which there was a conflict between the Special Prosecutor and the AG when I was Attorney General,” he added.

Mr Dame also cited the case involving broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere as an example of his non-interference approach.

“I represented Mr Paul Adom-Otchere. That was it simple. No interference whatsoever.”

He said the former broadcaster “went through the processes… in accordance with law.”

The former AG insisted that state institutions must be strengthened rather than weakened.

“So I think that it’s important that we work in a way which strengthens state institutions,” he said.

Mr Dame also dismissed suggestions that he received favourable treatment from the courts during his time in office, insisting his successes were built on preparation and hard work.

“I spent countless hours reading,” he said, citing Ghana’s victory in the GCNet arbitration case as an example.

“I was not going to sacrifice the interest of the state on the altar of my personal pleasure.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.