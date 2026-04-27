Lawyers for Joana Quaye accuse ex-husband of prejudicing appeal with media interview

Lawyers for Joana Quaye have accused her estranged husband, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, of attempting to influence public opinion and undermine ongoing court proceedings through a media interview granted to broadcaster Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.

In a press release dated April 27, 2026, Dame & Partners said the interview was granted while an appeal in the Court of Appeal remains active, describing the move as an attempt to “unfairly prejudice” the public against their client and obstruct the administration of justice.

The lawyers insist that allegations made by Mr. Quaye in the interview are “substantially untrue” and relate to matters currently before the courts.

They further argue that due legal process is ongoing, noting that the appeal filed by Joana Quaye had been duly served and settled in line with court rules.

Dame & Partners also referenced court records to challenge claims made in the interview, stating that the couple married in 2010 at a time when Mr. Quaye allegedly had none of the properties he now owns. They added that both parties were original shareholders in Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Company Limited, established in 2011 after their marriage.

The lawyers further alleged that there had been a “secret and illegal transfer” of Joana Quaye’s shares without her knowledge, as well as the use of company resources to acquire properties and set up other businesses-claims they say are documented in court proceedings.

They rejected assertions by Mr. Quaye about “riches before marriage,” describing them as unfounded and a publicity stunt, and specifically questioned claims of ownership of certain assets cited in the interview.

The legal team maintained that Joana Quaye will continue to rely on the courts for redress, expressing confidence that justice will be served and that there will be an equitable distribution of properties acquired during the marriage.

They also urged the public to disregard what they describe as misleading claims, stressing their client’s commitment to due process while reserving the right to take all necessary legal steps to protect her interests.

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