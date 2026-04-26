Businessman RNAQ denies ever assaulting ex-wife, challenges authenticity of viral video

Ghanaian business magnate Richard Nii Armah Quaye, widely known as RNAQ, has strongly denied allegations that he physically abused his estranged wife, describing the claims as unfounded and part of what he believes is a calculated attempt to damage his reputation.

In an exclusive interview with media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show, Mr Quaye addressed the circulating accusations that he had assaulted his former spouse, Joana, firmly rejecting the claims and seeking to set the record straight.

When asked directly whether he had ever laid hands on his former wife, RNAQ responded emphatically:

“I can’t even beat my children, not to even beat my wife. I have never beaten my wife before.”

He also acknowledged the existence of a viral video purportedly linked to the allegations but questioned both its authenticity and the motives behind its circulation.

“I have seen that video circulating, which talks about me beating my wife, and, as I said, there is a clear agenda on me. I don’t know where they got that video from,” he stated.

Mr Quaye further cast doubt on the credibility of the footage, arguing that images and videos can be manipulated in today’s digital environment.

“In today’s world, people can even do makeup that looks like someone has been beaten. Second, she may have had an encounter with someone and gotten a swollen face and used it as a video. Because you see, that purported video that I saw, people believe in it, there were none of me in that video.”

He also expressed concern about what he described as the speed with which the public appeared to accept the allegations without thorough scrutiny, noting that the situation was deeply troubling.

“I keep watching the video, and I asked myself, does it mean anyone who comes to make allegations about me or accuse me would be believed? How can we live in a society like this? This is cruelty. I think anyone who believed her by watching that video where I did not show up and made a conclusion has made a great injustice to me.”

Reiterating his position, Mr Quaye maintained that he has never abused any woman.

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