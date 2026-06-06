Joy Digital captures commuters enduring nightmare night at Circle after torrential Friday downpour

A torrential downpour that swept through Accra on Friday evening turned major transport terminals across the capital into scenes of frustration, confusion and human hardship, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours amid severe shortages of public transport services.

What should have been a routine journey home for workers, traders, students and other residents quickly descended into a nightmare as flooding, traffic congestion and an acute shortage of commercial vehicles combined to paralyse movement in many parts of the city.

At about 9 p.m., scenes captured by Joy Digital at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, popularly known as Circle, showed hundreds of commuters crowded under flyovers and around transport terminals, anxiously waiting for vehicles that appeared only sporadically despite long queues stretching several metres.

For many commuters, the situation represented yet another reminder of the growing transportation challenges confronting residents of the capital, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.

Desperation at transport terminals

The atmosphere at Circle was marked by exhaustion and desperation.

Floodwaters had washed debris and plastic waste into portions of the transport terminal, forcing commuters to navigate muddy walkways and waterlogged sections while attempting to maintain their positions in increasingly restless queues.

Whenever a commercial vehicle managed to arrive at the station, orderly lines quickly dissolved into frantic scrambles as scores of passengers rushed simultaneously in a bid to secure limited seats.

Many commuters were left stranded after several unsuccessful attempts to board vehicles.

Others sought temporary shelter under the interchange while monitoring the weather and hoping transport conditions would improve.

The situation was replicated across several major transport terminals within the metropolis.

At the 37 Military Hospital Station, commuters reported similarly distressing experiences, with queues stretching far beyond the designated loading areas.

One commuter, recounting the ordeal on social media, wrote: “A day I will never forget in my life... at 37 Station EII, hmmm, I was the 97th person in line.”

The comment resonated widely with many residents who described experiencing similar difficulties across various transport hubs.

Long-standing transport difficulties

Although Friday's rainfall intensified the crisis, commuters say the challenges did not begin with the storm.

For months, residents travelling to and from densely populated communities such as Ashaiman, Kasoa, Amasaman, Adenta, Oyibi, Pokuase and other suburban areas have complained about increasing difficulty in accessing reliable transportation, especially during peak hours.

Operational costs, deteriorating road conditions in some areas, traffic congestion and a reduction in the number of commercial vehicles operating on certain routes have contributed to persistent transportation challenges.

Even on normal days, long queues are common at major terminals, including Lapaz, Kaneshie, Madina and Ashaiman.

However, the onset of heavy rains often worsens the situation significantly as some drivers either shorten their routes or suspend operations altogether to avoid vehicle breakdowns and flood-related damage.

“The transportation challenges is now getting worse,” one frustrated commuter remarked while waiting at Circle.

Questions over public transport capacity

The latest disruption has reignited public debate about the need for a more efficient and dependable mass transit system capable of moving large numbers of commuters, particularly during emergencies and adverse weather conditions.

Many residents pointed to the decline of the Quality Bus System (QBS), popularly known as the Ayalolo initiative, which was introduced to provide high-capacity bus services along designated corridors in Accra.

The project was initially designed to reduce travel times and improve mobility by utilising dedicated bus lanes and modern transit infrastructure.

However, implementation challenges, funding constraints and operational difficulties limited the full realisation of the project.

Expressing disappointment over the current state of urban transportation, one commuter said:

“A reliable transport system. Ghanaians ask for the most basic of things Chale. If the Ayalolo plans was followed with dedication a lot of this will have been avoided. But nah!!!?”

Government interventions

Successive governments have acknowledged the growing transportation needs of the capital and have undertaken various interventions aimed at improving mobility.

The Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with transport agencies, has been implementing measures to modernise urban transport systems, improve fleet capacity and strengthen state-supported bus services.

As part of efforts to address increasing passenger demand, the government has in recent years facilitated the acquisition of new buses for the operations of the Intercity STC Coaches Limited and the Metro Mass Transit Limited.

Plans are also underway to expand public transportation networks through the procurement of additional buses and the introduction of improved route management systems aimed at enhancing reliability and reducing commuter waiting times.

Government officials have indicated that the acquisition of modern buses forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen public transportation and reduce dependence on informal transport services.

The transport sector reforms are also expected to support ongoing efforts to revive and expand organised mass transit systems capable of serving rapidly growing urban populations.

Urban transport experts argue that while such interventions are necessary, sustained investment in dedicated bus infrastructure, route planning, terminal upgrades and traffic management systems will be essential to achieving long-term improvements.

Calls for urgent solutions

As the rainy season intensifies, residents are increasingly demanding comprehensive solutions to the recurring transportation difficulties that emerge whenever heavy rainfall occurs.

Many commuters believe the current situation requires immediate intervention from transport authorities, city managers and municipal assemblies to improve drainage around transport terminals, enhance road conditions and expand public transport capacity.

Transport analysts have also stressed the importance of accelerating investments in mass transit infrastructure to ensure that weather-related disruptions do not repeatedly leave thousands stranded.

For many commuters caught in Friday night's ordeal, however, policy discussions offered little immediate comfort.

As midnight approached, scores of stranded passengers abandoned the queues altogether and began long walks home through flooded streets and darkened roads after hours of waiting without success.

Their experience has once again brought into sharp focus the urgent need for a resilient and efficient transportation system capable of serving the growing population of the national capital, particularly during periods of extreme weather.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.