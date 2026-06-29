GNFS battles major rubber factory fire at Circle as heavy rains hamper response

The Ghana National Fire Service is currently battling a serious fire outbreak at a rubber factory at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, amid heavy rainfall.

Assistant Division Officer One (ADO1) Alex King Nartey of the Public Relations Department of the GNFS confirmed the incident in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

ADO1 Nartey confirmed that four fire tenders have been deployed to the scene to contain the blaze, which is spreading rapidly.

Although the cause of the fire is not immediately known, he assured that personnel are on the ground working to bring the inferno under control.

He also revealed that another fire outbreak at a house at Sakaman Blue Lagoon had been successfully contained.

He noted that the heavy downpour has significantly hampered firefighting efforts, as personnel from Circle, who were responding to the Sakaman fire, were stranded at Kaneshie.

“When the team got to Sakaman, they needed reinforcement, but when the Circle team moved, they were stranded at Kaneshie,” he said.

Despite the challenges posed by the weather, he assured Ghanaians that the Fire Service remains committed to its duties.

In a related development, he added that firefighters have been deployed to various parts of Accra, particularly flood-prone areas, to carry out rescue operations.

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