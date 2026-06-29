Kwame Nkrumah Circle floods leave hundreds of commuters stranded

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded on Monday morning after heavy rains triggered severe flooding around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange in Accra, disrupting the movement of both vehicles and pedestrians during the peak rush hour.

Large sections of the road network around the busy transport hub were inundated following hours of rainfall, forcing several commercial and private vehicles to either halt their journeys or divert to alternative routes.

Passengers travelling from Kwame Nkrumah Circle towards Korle Bu, Kaneshie, Adabraka and other parts of the capital were among the worst affected, with many unable to access public transport as floodwaters engulfed portions of the road and nearby bus terminals.

Several commuters were seen wading through knee-deep water in an attempt to continue their journeys, while others remained stranded for hours, hoping the floodwaters would recede.

Some transport operators also suspended services temporarily, citing safety concerns and the inability of vehicles to navigate the flooded roads.

The flooding resulted in long queues at various bus stops, with frustrated commuters expressing concern over the recurring nature of flooding at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange whenever the capital experiences heavy rainfall.

Motorists also faced severe traffic congestion on adjoining roads as vehicles moved at a snail’s pace. Some drivers made U-turns to avoid the flooded sections, further worsening traffic on alternative routes across the city.

The situation once again highlights the persistent flooding challenges at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange despite previous drainage improvement works undertaken over the years.

Residents and commuters have repeatedly called for long-term solutions to prevent the recurring disruptions caused by heavy rainfall.

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