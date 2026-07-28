In Pictures: Gabon’s President pays tribute to Kwame Nkrumah on official visit to Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of Gabon on Tuesday paid tribute to Ghana's founding President and Pan-Africanist, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, during a visit to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra as part of his official visit to Ghana.
The visit to the memorial preceded bilateral talks with President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House and formed part of the Gabonese leader's official programme aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries, who have maintained diplomatic relations for more than six decades.
At the memorial park, President Oligui Nguema toured the mausoleum dedicated to Dr Nkrumah and learnt about the life and legacy of the man widely regarded as one of the leading architects of African independence and unity.
The Gabonese President laid a wreath at Dr Nkrumah's final resting place and observed a moment of silence in honour of Ghana's first President.
President Oligui Nguema arrived in Ghana earlier on Tuesday for an official visit and was received at the Kotoka International Airport with a guard of honour mounted by the Ghana Armed Forces. The visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties between Ghana and Gabon.
Below are some photos:
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