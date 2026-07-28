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Photos: Gabon President arrives in Ghana for official visit

  28 July 2026 2:21pm
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President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of Gabon has arrived in Ghana for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

He was received at the Accra International Airport with a guard of honour mounted by the Ghana Armed Forces before proceeding to the Presidency, where he is expected to hold bilateral talks with President John Dramani Mahama.

The discussions are expected to focus on trade, regional security, economic cooperation and efforts to advance African unity.

Ahead of the meeting, President Nguema visited the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park to pay tribute to Ghana's founding President and pan-African icon, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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