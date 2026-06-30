Odawna rubber market fire destroys 200 shops, goods worth thousands of cedis

More than 200 shops and stores have been destroyed in a fire outbreak at a rubber factory at Odawna, near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, with goods worth thousands of cedis lost and several traders displaced.

The blaze broke out on the morning of Monday, June 29, as torrential rains continued to batter the capital, leaving large parts of Accra submerged and severely hampering emergency response efforts. The fire spread rapidly through nearby structures, causing extensive damage to the commercial enclave.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), firefighters were initially unable to reach the scene because floodwaters had submerged access routes, preventing fire tenders from getting close enough to combat the blaze in its early stages.

"Initially, our men tried to get close to fight the fire, but to be honest, they couldn't get very close. Even though they tried their best to contain the fire, accessibility was the main problem," said Assistant Divisional Officer, ADO I Alex King Nartey.

The GNFS confirmed that four fire appliances were eventually deployed to the scene, with personnel working tirelessly to bring the situation under control and prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining businesses. Firefighters worked for hours to contain the inferno as conditions gradually improved and floodwaters began to recede.

The GNFS reported that four people died in the Odawna area during the combined flood and fire disaster, with about 300 people rescued from the flooded community. The service said three men and one woman were confirmed dead, while many others were successfully evacuated.

At least 12 bodies were recovered across various flood-affected locations in Accra, with the death toll expected to rise as rescue operations continue.

The Assembly Member for the area, Hendrick Noble Kinnkah, described how the fire spread rapidly through the flooded community, leaving residents helpless as flames engulfed buildings without immediate firefighting intervention.

ADO I Alex King Nartey said the absence of properly equipped rescue boats continues to limit the Service's ability to effectively respond to flood-related emergencies, particularly in heavily flooded communities where mobility and logistics become major challenges.

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be established, the GNFS has urged traders to desist from cooking within the market to reduce the risk of future fire outbreaks. The service is continuing its investigation into the incident, which occurred amid one of Accra's worst flooding events in years.

The fire outbreak at Odawna adds to the devastation caused by the heavy rains, which also forced the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to temporarily shut down power supply from the Mallam and Achimota primary substations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.