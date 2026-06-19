AMA to lock up shops, properties over unpaid rates and permit fees

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that it will begin a revenue enforcement exercise on Monday, June 22, targeting businesses and property owners who have failed to pay Business Operating Permit (BOP) fees, property rates and rent owed to the Assembly.

According to the Assembly, the exercise forms part of efforts to improve revenue mobilisation and ensure compliance with its revenue laws and regulations.

AMA said businesses and premises found to be in arrears will be locked up and temporarily closed until all outstanding payments are settled.

The operation will be carried out by authorised officers of the Assembly with support from relevant enforcement agencies.

The Assembly has therefore urged affected business operators and property owners to immediately settle their outstanding obligations to avoid disruptions to their operations.

To facilitate payments, AMA indicated that property rates can be paid through the shortcode 22255#, while Business Operating Permit fees can be paid via 22233#.

The Assembly reminded ratepayers that payment of property rates, permit fees and rent is a statutory obligation and remains a major source of funding for essential services, including infrastructure development, sanitation, public health interventions and other metropolitan projects.

It further warned that defaulters could face penalties under the provisions of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), as well as applicable Assembly by-laws.

AMA called on businesses and property owners to cooperate with the exercise, stressing that revenue mobilisation is crucial to building a cleaner, safer and more resilient city.

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