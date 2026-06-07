“You are treasures, not miscreants!” — Ablakwa fiercely defends Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has fiercely defended the integrity of Ghanaian nationals fleeing xenophobic violence in South Africa, describing them as national treasures rather than the "criminals" and "troublemakers" their attackers portrayed them to be.

The minister made the powerful declarations on Saturday night, June 6, 2026, at the Accra International Airport while welcoming the second batch of 345 Ghanaian evacuees who successfully escaped a terrifying wave of anti-immigrant street riots, looting, and physical assaults across major South African metropolitan areas.

Addressing the weary, visibly shaken returnees, many of whom had to abandon their jobs, retail shops, and hard-earned properties with only hand luggage to save their lives, Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa stated that the state refuses to let foreign vigilantes define the character and worth of its citizens.

Rejecting the Xenophobic Label

The minister took direct aim at the hostile rhetoric used by local vigilante groups in South Africa to justify targeted attacks on foreign African nationals. He assured the returnees that back home in Ghana, their dignity remains completely intact and recognised by the state apparatus.

Reassuring the evacuees during his interaction, Mr Ablakwa stated: “You are not any of what those misguided elements have tried to portray you. To us, you are not troublemakers. To us, you are not criminals. To us, you are not people who are destitute, who are unwanted, and who do not have anything to offer. To us, you are treasures.”

The minister's words brought visible relief to many in the crowd, some of whom had spent days under trauma in temporary diplomatic holding shelters in Johannesburg and Pretoria before being processed for the emergency airlift.

“You are special,” the Foreign Minister added emphatically, reiterating the government's absolute commitment to their safety and psychological recovery. A Swift Presidential Response

The ongoing repatriation exercise represents one of Ghana's most logistically complex and rapid emergency humanitarian airlifts in recent history.

Following targeted attacks that disrupted foreign communities across South Africa, the Ghanaian government acted with maximum speed to set up an evacuation pipeline coordinated by the Foreign Ministry and Ghana’s high commission in Pretoria.

The Saturday night flight follows a first batch of approximately 300 evacuees who safely touched down in Accra on May 27. Despite immense international logistical hurdles and initial administrative delays caused by an overwhelming surge of applicants, the government has managed to keep the evacuation pipeline functioning smoothly.

More than 1,500 anxious Ghanaians have so far registered for the emergency repatriation, driven by growing security fears over the destruction of foreign-owned properties and a lack of adequate protection from local law enforcement agencies in affected areas.

Reintegration and Counseling Protocols

Immediately after the minister's address, the 345 returnees were processed through a multi-agency reception desk featuring officials from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The state has put in place immediate psycho-social trauma counselling clinics at the airport to assist returnees dealing with the sudden loss of their livelihoods and the shock of fleeing their homes.

Additionally, hot meals and targeted transport allowances were provided to help each evacuee travel safely back to their respective families across the 16 regions of Ghana.

With hundreds of compatriots still awaiting evacuation in South Africa, Mr Ablakwa confirmed that the humanitarian corridor remains fully operational, with a third emergency flight carrying over 300 additional passengers expected to land in Accra later today, Sunday, June 7, 2026.

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