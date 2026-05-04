Asantehene honours outstanding Ghanaian female entrepreneur Angela List

Angela List

The CEO and founder of Nguvu Mining Limited, Angela List, who is renowned as the most outstanding female mining entrepreneur in Africa, has been honoured by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at a high-profile programme to mark 27 years of his enstoolment.

In a moment that celebrated both legacy and trailblazing excellence, the special recognition of Angela List stood as a powerful symbol of resilience, vision, and transformative leadership.

She received a commemorative gold coin award alongside President John Dramani Mahama, former Presidents J. A. Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the IGP, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, for their varied contributions to national security and socio-economic advancement.

The event, which was held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, under the theme “Advancing Peace and Sustainable Economic Development Through Royal Vision”, had the Commonwealth Secretary General, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey, as the Special Guest of Honour.

Angela List dedicated the award to her more than 3,000 workers employed by Nguvu Mining Limited and companies operating in Ghana, Niger, Mali and Liberia. They include Adamus Resources Limited, Northern Ashanti Mining Company Limited, Segala Mining Corporation, Samira Hill Gold Mine and Poura Resources Limited.

Angela List acknowledged the formidable gender barrier in the male-dominated mining space, saying, “Nobody gives you an inch. But I’m committed to modelling the way for many women in Africa to become mining entrepreneurs.”

Her words echoed the courage of a pioneer determined not only to succeed but also to open doors for generations of women to follow.

Angela List was optimistic that “sooner than later, many female CEOs, engineers and other professionals would dazzle in the mining industry."

The distinguished female mining investor disclosed that her companies have resolved to create more jobs and sharpen their focus on advancing the socio-economic development of the mining communities.

“We will achieve this goal by giving more scholarships, building more schools and clinics and empowering women traders with financial assistance.”

“We are committed to changing the narrative in the mining industry by making a tangible difference in the lives of the people," Angela List added.

Last year, she won the 2025 Global Power Female Award, an exclusive honour for the most accomplished business women in the world.

Angela List, who has been in the mining industry for 25 years, is the first Ghanaian woman to win the award, which is designated as a tribute to trailblazers who have boldly reshaped the narrative of leadership, empowered communities and created enduring change.

The prestigious event, which was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, featured Heads of State, 1st Ladies and global business leaders.

Angela List was later inducted into the Global Power Women’s Network, a premier platform of influence, capital and partnerships for women in the world.

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