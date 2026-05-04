Asantehene honours Angela List

Ms List (right) in a handshake with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene after receiving her award

The CEO and founder of Nguvu Mining Limited, Angela List, who is widely regarded as one of Africa’s most outstanding female mining entrepreneurs, has been honoured by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at a high-profile ceremony marking 27 years of his enstoolment.

In a moment that celebrated both legacy and trailblazing excellence, the special recognition of Angela List stood as a powerful symbol of resilience, vision, and transformative leadership.

She received a commemorative gold coin award alongside President John Dramani Mahama, former Presidents J. A. Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, for their varied contributions to national security and socio-economic advancement.

The event, held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi under the theme 'Advancing Peace and Sustainable Economic Development Through Royal Vision,’ had the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, as the Special Guest of Honour

Ms. List dedicated the award to her more than 3,000 workers employed by Nguvu Mining Limited, a group of companies operating in Ghana, Niger, Mali, and Liberia. These include Adamus Resources Limited, Northern Ashanti Mining Company Limited, Segala Mining Corporation, Samira Hill Gold Mine, and Poura Resources Limited.

She acknowledged the formidable gender barriers in the male-dominated mining industry, saying, “Nobody gives you an inch. But I’m committed to modelling the way for many women in Africa to become mining entrepreneurs.”

Her words echoed the courage of a pioneer determined not only to succeed but also to open doors for generations of women to follow.

She expressed optimism that “sooner rather than later, many female CEOs, engineers, and other professionals will dazzle in the mining industry.”

The distinguished mining investor disclosed that her companies have resolved to create more jobs and sharpen their focus on advancing the socio-economic development of mining communities.

“We will achieve this goal by providing more scholarships, building more schools and clinics, and empowering women traders with financial assistance. We are committed to changing the narrative in the mining industry by making a tangible difference in the lives of the people,” she added.

Last year, she won the 2025 Global Power Female Award, an exclusive honour for some of the most accomplished businesswomen in the world.

Ms. List, who has been in the mining industry for 25 years, is the first Ghanaian woman to receive the award, which recognises trailblazers who have reshaped leadership, empowered communities, and created enduring change.

The prestigious event, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, featured heads of state, first ladies, and global business leaders.

She was later inducted into the Global Power Women’s Network, a premier platform for influence, capital, and partnerships for women worldwide.

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