Adamus Resources saga: Lands Minister grants two-week reprieve as ministerial committee reviews lease revocation

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Minister of Lands and Natural

The high-stakes standoff involving Adamus Resources Limited has entered a new phase of administrative scrutiny, with the government granting the mining firm a final window to save its operations.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, announced on Thursday, 30 April 2026, that a high-level ministerial committee has been constituted to review a petition filed by the company.

The petition seeks to reverse the government’s recent decision to revoke mining leases covering the Akango, Salman, and Nkroful concessions, the heart of the company’s operations in the Western Region.

The decision to review the revocation followed a closed-door meeting between the Minister, the Minerals Commission, and the senior leadership of Adamus Resources. During this session, the company formally appealed the State’s earlier determination that it had committed multiple breaches of Ghana’s mining regulations.

“I just had a very constructive meeting with the Minerals Commission, the Adamus Mine Management and their team. I have also just received from them a petition requesting administrative review and reversal of the decision that has been made to revoke the leases,” the Minister stated during a press briefing in Accra.

The newly formed committee is expected to begin its work on Monday, with a strict mandate to report back within 14 days. This body will act as an adjudicator between the initial findings of the Minerals Commission and the fresh evidence provided by Adamus.

According to the Minister, the committee will not merely re-read old files but will engage in a direct dialogue with the mining firm to ensure that the principles of natural justice are upheld.

“The committee will be in place starting work on Monday. The terms of reference will be very clear to look at the work and the recommendations that have been done and also to look at other additional information. They will directly engage Adamus and give them the opportunity to address a lot of the concerns they have in this petition,” Mr Kofi-Buah explained.

To prevent a vacuum in leadership or further regulatory breaches during the 14-day review period, the Minister has also inaugurated an Interim Management Committee (IMC). This team will take over the day-to-day oversight of the mines, ensuring that the transition remains stable while the legal status of the leases is debated.

“I am also at the same time setting up an interim management committee to manage the mine, working closely with the mining company, Adamus, in a very orderly manner until we have concluded the work of the committee,” he added.

The initial decision to strip Adamus of its leases followed a damning investigation by the Minerals Commission. The Commission’s report cited a litany of infractions, including:

Environmental Violations: Failure to adhere to land reclamation and water protection standards.

Unauthorised Subcontracting: Outsourcing mining operations to third parties without the mandatory legal approvals.

Permit Lapses: Operating several sectors of the concessions without valid mining permits.

Illegal Activities: Evidence of "galamsey" or unauthorised mining occurring within the company's designated areas.

While the Minister remains firm on the necessity of regulatory enforcement, he stressed that the current review process is a move to protect legitimate investment and ensure that the final determination is beyond reproach.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.