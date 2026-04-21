‘Adamus is for Ghanaians’ – Mining firm refutes claims of secret foreign leases

Adamus Resources Limited has issued a rebuttal to allegations of corporate negligence and foreign land leasing, reaffirming its position as a "fully owned and run Ghanaian company" dedicated to the development of the Nzema area.

In a formal press release on Tuesday, April 21, aimed at quelling recent unrest, the management of Adamus Resources "flatly rejected" media reports suggesting it had bypassed local interests or leased parts of its concessions to foreign entities.

The company described such claims as entirely "bereft of any grain of truth".

The company took the opportunity to highlight its significant contribution to Ghana’s labour market.

According to the release, the group of companies employs more than 3000 Ghanaians, with a specific focus on uplifting the immediate mining host communities in the Western Region.

“Adamus currently employs a considerable number of local people from the communities. In excess of 60% of its workforce come from the immediate communities, one of the highest in the industry,” the statement noted.

Management further pledged to scale up these numbers as operations ramp up in Nzema and other mining enclaves, framing the company’s ownership structure as a point of "nationalistic pride" rather than a cause for confrontation.

Addressing the "nagging unemployment issues" in the region, Adamus revealed that since assuming operations in 2017, it has proactively granted hundreds of acres of its concessions to local associations to support community mining.

Notable beneficiaries of this initiative include:

Nkroful Small Scale Mining Association: 25 acres.

Akomu Small Scale Mining Association: 50 acres at Nvuma.

Apataim Community: Various land parcels.

The company indicated that discussions are already underway with relevant stakeholders to release even more land, aligning with its "community mining and social licence objectives".

Management cast doubt on the legitimacy of recent demonstrations in the area, citing "credible sources" who suggest the protests were not a grassroots movement of residents but rather a staged event by illegal miners attempting to pressure the company.

“Credible sources indicate that the reported demonstration was staged by illegal miners masquerading as community representatives,” management stated, advising aggrieved parties to follow lawful avenues rather than "attention-seeking spectacle".

Adamus Resources Limited concluded by reiterating its readiness to resolve all legitimate community concerns within the framework of the law and its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mandate.

The company urged the public to ignore misinformation and embrace a partnership based on mutual growth.

“Adamus is willing and ready to discuss and help resolve all the legitimate issues of the mining communities within the confines of the law and in consonance with its corporate social responsibility,” the release finished.

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