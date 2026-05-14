NDC women’s wing accuses Suame MCE of nepotism, neglect of party members

The women’s wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Suame Constituency has called on the party’s regional and national executives to urgently address grievances affecting grassroots structures.

They accused the Municipal Chief Executive for Suame, Frank Owusu Ansah, of nepotism and neglecting party members.

They claim the MCE has consistently channeled opportunities, positions, and contracts to friends, family, and individuals outside the NDC.

Speaking at a press conference, the Constituency Women Organiser, Asmawu Bello, popularly known as Empress, alleged that active party members, particularly women, have been excluded from opportunities since he assumed office.

“We have worked hard to bring our party to power, but our MCE has treated our party members poorly, especially the constituency executives and the Women’s Wing," she claimed.

Asmawu Bello claimed that the MCE denied their children scholarship slots and diverted contracts for roads and boreholes, which were intended for party executives, to members of the opposition party.

She warned that the situation had bred apathy within the NDC, and that failure by the leadership to address it could hurt the party’s chances in the 2028 general elections.

"There is growing apathy within the NDC. Some branch executives have stopped attending party meetings due to a lack of roles since the government took office. We feel abandoned as the Women’s Wing because we have no one to support us.

“We have worked hard to bring our party to power, but our MCE has treated our party members poorly, especially the constituency executives and the Women’s Wing. We are therefore urging the regional and national executives to intervene without delay," she added.

Several branch women organisers who were present at the meeting also voiced similar concerns, stating that the current approach is demoralizing grassroots members who contributed to the party’s campaign efforts.

The group said it expects the party leadership to investigate the allegations and ensure that appointments and contracts reflect the contributions of party members at the constituency level.

Meanwhile, an effort to obtain a response from the Suame MCE was unsuccessful, as he declined to comment.

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