ASAC 2026: Joe Paul and Saminu miss out on podium finish in 100m 

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghanaian duo of Joseph Paul Amoah, and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu all missed out a podium finish in the men’s 100m at the ongoing African Seniors Athletics Championships.
Both finished outside the top three with Joe Paul taking the fourth position while Saminu came sixth in the final.
The two of them had won their respective heats on Wednesday to book a place in the final.
Saminu was first to book a place after finishing top in Heat 2 of the semifinals on the second day at the University of Ghana Stadium.
Joe Paul's contest also saw compete in Heat 3, where he also finished second to advance into the final.
However, the final didn’t go as planned as the two Ghanaians failed to secure any medal.
The two athletes will now turn their attention to other events scheduled for subsequent days.
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