Ghana 4x100m relay team finish fourth at World Athletics Relays 2026, miss final 

Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team finished fourth in their heat at the ongoing World Athletics Relays in Botswana, missing out on qualification to the final after clocking a season-best time of 38.19 seconds.

The quartet, made up of Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati, Abdul Rasheed Saminu and Edwin Gadayi, put in a spirited performance but fell short in a highly competitive heat three.

Saminu got Ghana off to a strong start on the opening leg, but a less-than-smooth baton exchange on the second leg involving Azamati affected the team’s rhythm. Amoah ran the third leg before Gadayi anchored the team to a fourth-place finish despite a determined effort.

South Africa won the heat in 37.68 seconds, with Great Britain finishing second in 38.01 seconds, as both teams secured qualification for the World Championships in Beijing.

China placed third with the same time as Ghana (38.19 seconds), while Nigeria finished fifth in 38.31 seconds.

Ghana’s relay team would have another opportunity to qualify in the second round as they continue their push for a spot at next year’s World Championships in Beijing.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.