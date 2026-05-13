Athletics

World Athletics President backs Ghana relay team for World Championships podium finish

Source: JoySports  
  13 May 2026 11:11am
TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Benjamin Azamati, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, Joseph Paul Amoah and Ibrahim Fuseini of Team Ghana pose for a photo after competing in the Men's 4x100 Metres Relay Heats on day eight of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
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Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team should aim for a podium finish at the World Athletics Championships, says president of World Athletics Sebastian Coe.

His remarks come after Ghana’s relay team confirmed their place at next year’s World Athletics Championships in Beijing following a strong performance at the World Relays.

The quartet of Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, Edwin Gadayi and Abdul Rasheed Saminu finished second in their race, clocking 38.09 seconds behind China to seal qualification.

The result marks a significant achievement for Ghana, who will now compete at the World Championships for a fourth successive edition.

"That has to be the ambition,” Coe said.

"When you start dreaming as an athlete about where you might end up, the big dream is going to the World Championships or the Olympic Games.

"If you can get into the final, the next ambition has be to come home with a medal."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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