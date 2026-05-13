World Athletics President backs Ghana relay team for World Championships podium finish

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team should aim for a podium finish at the World Athletics Championships, says president of World Athletics Sebastian Coe.
His remarks come after Ghana’s relay team confirmed their place at next year’s World Athletics Championships in Beijing following a strong performance at the World Relays.
The quartet of Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, Edwin Gadayi and Abdul Rasheed Saminu finished second in their race, clocking 38.09 seconds behind China to seal qualification.
The result marks a significant achievement for Ghana, who will now compete at the World Championships for a fourth successive edition.
"That has to be the ambition,” Coe said.
"When you start dreaming as an athlete about where you might end up, the big dream is going to the World Championships or the Olympic Games.
"If you can get into the final, the next ambition has be to come home with a medal."
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