Athletics

Ghana’s 4x100m relay team makes history with fourth straight World Championships qualification

  3 May 2026 2:04pm
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Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team made history by securing qualification for a fourth consecutive appearance at the World Athletics Championships.

Team Ghana finished second behind China in 38.09 seconds to claim the final automatic qualification spot for next year’s championships in Beijing.

Edwin Gadayi, who ran the anchor leg on Saturday, was moved to the opening leg, while 100m national record holder Abdul Rasheed Saminu took over anchoring duties. Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah completed the quartet in a superb display.

Ghana will now shift focus to the African Athletics Championships, set to be hosted in Accra in May.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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