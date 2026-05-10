We want more athletics event in Africa – World Athletics President 

President of World Athletics, Sebastian Cole, believes the time has come for Africa to take up opportunities to hold athletics events.

According to him, the African continent has been a great addition to athletics across all fronts and hence he is willing to see Africa hosts more events.

Coe was speaking to the media following h his arrival ahead of the 2026 Africa Seniors Athletics Championships in Accra this week.

“Your continent has contributed such a mountainous element to our history in the last 50 years,” he said.

“And I know at World Athletics, and the very fact that all four vice presidents are here, Africa is a very, very important continent to us.

“We want more events here, and we want to give you the opportunity to build local knowledge and human capacity in taking these events forward.”

The 2026 Africa Seniors Athletics Championships is scheduled to start from May 12 with the final slated for May 17 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

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