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Nsawam inmates qualify for Africa chess representation after strong prison tournament performance

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  13 May 2026 7:21pm
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Inmates from the Nsawam Medium Security Prison and Nsawam Female Prison have qualified to represent Africa at the 5th FIDE Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners, scheduled for October 14–16, 2025, following an impressive performance in the Chess for Freedom initiative.

The Nsawam Female Prison team emerged as winners in the female category, while the Nsawam Medium Security Prison secured second place in the senior division, earning both teams international recognition.

The competition, which promotes rehabilitation and social reintegration through chess, featured more than 135 teams from 57 countries, including men’s, women’s, and youth categories, with participants competing online from correctional facilities across the world.

Following their qualification, the inmates have also earned the opportunity to represent Africa at a major intercontinental live chess tournament scheduled for October 2026.

The Eastern Regional Commander, DDP Patrick Thomas Seidu, has commended the inmates for their performance and praised the Officer in Charge of the Nsawam Female Prison, DDP Victoria Adzewodah, for her leadership and commitment to the success of the initiative.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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