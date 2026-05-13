Nana Kwaku Bonsam urges couples to consider spiritual compatibility before marriage

Traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam has urged individuals to prioritise spiritual compatibility before entering marriage, warning that neglecting the spiritual dimension can lead to long-term incompatibility and marital breakdown.

Speaking on Let’s Talk on Joy Prime, Nana Kwaku Bonsam said marriage is not merely a union between two people but a spiritual contract that requires careful consideration before vows are exchanged.

He cautioned that many people enter marriage based solely on physical attraction, wealth and social status while ignoring deeper spiritual factors that may affect the relationship.

According to him, spiritual compatibility forms the foundation of stability in marriage, adding that without it, even well-planned unions can collapse over time.

Nana Bonsam further argued that modern courtship has become overly focused on appearance and material success, leaving many couples vulnerable to hidden spiritual conflicts.

He advised people considering marriage to seek spiritual guidance before making long-term commitments, describing the process as a form of due diligence similar to assessing a potential business partner before entering an agreement.

The traditional priest also challenged religious leaders to be transparent when they identify signs of spiritual incompatibility between couples.

According to him, some leaders fail to disclose such concerns because of financial or personal interests connected to wedding ceremonies, insisting that honesty should take precedence over pleasing families or protecting ceremony-related benefits.

For couples already experiencing persistent conflict in marriage, Nana Bonsam advised against dismissing recurring problems as ordinary misunderstandings.

He suggested that some marital challenges may stem from family tensions, in-law issues or spiritual imbalances, and encouraged affected couples to seek guidance from credible spiritual counsellors.

He added that restoring harmony in troubled marriages often requires patience and gradual intervention rather than expecting immediate solutions.

Nana Bonsam described marriage as a serious lifelong commitment that demands maturity, realism and self-awareness.

Using the proverb “cut your coat according to your size”, he urged individuals to be realistic about their own capacities and the nature of their partners before committing to marriage.

He maintained that successful marriages require alignment in spiritual, emotional and material realities, arguing that without such balance, relationships may struggle under the pressures of married life.

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