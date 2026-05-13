JoyNews’ Clinton Yeboah named 2026 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking Fellow

Award-winning journalist Clinton Yeboah of The Multimedia Group Limited has been named one of the 2026 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking and OSINT Fellows.

Dubawa announced Clinton as one of three Ghanaians among 13 fellows selected across Africa for the eighth edition of the programme.

The announcement follows a three-day intensive training that brought together passionate journalists from various newsrooms across West Africa.

The training sessions focused on fact-checking methodologies, media literacy, verification tools, Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) techniques, ethical reporting, and strategies to combat misinformation in the digital age.

Clinton Yeboah is a broadcaster, writer, and multimedia journalist with over four years of experience at Ghana’s largest media network, spanning Joy News TV, Adom TV, Joy FM, and Luv FM.

He currently leads the disability and technology desk at Luv FM, where his work has significantly raised public awareness on broader disability inclusion and human rights.

A two-time Ghana Journalists Association award winner, Clinton was the sole Ghanaian nominee for the WAMECA 2025 awards. He also placed second in the 2023 AIPS Young Reporters Broadcasting Awards (Africa category).

About the Fellowship

The Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking and OSINT Fellowship is a media and fact-checking training programme created to strengthen verification, accountability journalism, and the fight against misinformation across West Africa.

Named after renowned Ghanaian media scholar and press freedom advocate, Prof. Kwame Karikari, the fellowship equips journalists and media practitioners with the skills needed to identify false claims, verify information, and promote evidence-based reporting in an increasingly complex digital information space.

Now in its eighth year, the programme has become a key intervention in tackling information disorder across the region.

A key part of the fellowship is the integration of Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) techniques alongside the strong fact-checking and verification training. This helps fellows trace digital footprints, authenticate user-generated content, and uncover coordinated disinformation campaigns online.

Beyond technical training, the fellowship also promotes an ethical approach to fact-checking, recognizing it as a public service that protects the most vulnerable communities from misinformation.

A recent study further showed that the annual fellowship has significantly improved participants’ verification and investigative skills, helping to strengthen local fact-checking ecosystems and support more credible public discourse across West Africa.

In the coming months, the fellows will be paired with experts and participate in mentorship sessions, produce fact-checks and OSINT reports, receive a monthly stipend and contribute greatly to strengthening credible information ecosystems

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.