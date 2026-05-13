Crux Global Agency powers the entertainment experience of the 6th Basketball Africa League across Africa

From the electrifying atmosphere in South Africa to the vibrant cultural energy of Morocco, Crux Global Agency has become one of the key forces behind the entertainment and in-arena production experience of the 6th season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), a subsidiary of the National Basketball Association.

As an official Entertainment and Arena Activation Partner for BAL, Crux Global Agency has played a major role in curating and delivering dynamic entertainment experiences throughout the tournament across Africa.

The agency has been responsible for coordinating artist bookings, DJs, cheerleaders, live performances, audience engagement activities, and arena activations that have elevated the fan experience beyond basketball.

Leading the project on behalf of Crux Global Agency are CEO Kofi Kyei, COO Ike Otoo Arhin, and Brands & Partnerships lead Van Erasmus Akoto, whose collective vision and execution continue to position African entertainment at the centre of one of the continent’s biggest sporting platforms.

During the South African stage of the tournament, Crux Global Agency delivered a star-studded entertainment lineup featuring some of the continent’s biggest acts, including Scotts Maphuma, Kamo Mphela, Nasty C, Usimamane, and Smallgod, creating unforgettable moments for fans inside the arena.

The momentum continued in Morocco, where the agency once again assembled a strong entertainment roster featuring celebrated Moroccan and African talents such as El Grande Toto, H-Kayne, Draganov, Hind Ennaira, Gustavo, Najm, and Rym.

Their performances contributed to an exciting fusion of sports, music, and African culture that has become synonymous with the BAL experience.

With the successful completion of the South African and Moroccan stages, attention now shifts to Rwanda, where the BAL finals are scheduled to take place from May 22 to 31, 2026.

Crux Global Agency is expected to once again lead the entertainment production for what promises to be the tournament’s biggest and most anticipated stage yet.

Through its work with BAL, Crux Global Agency continues to champion African excellence, creativity, and global representation while creating opportunities for African artists, entertainers, and young creatives to shine on an international platform.

As the road to Rwanda begins, the agency remains committed to using sports and entertainment as a powerful tool for African unity, cultural exchange, and global storytelling.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.