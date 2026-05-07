World Athletics rejects IOC proposal to lift Belarus ban

World Athletics has rejected the International Olympic Committee's recommendation to lift a ban on Belarusian athletes and teams competing under their nation's flag.

On Thursday, the IOC's executive board urged international sports federations and event organisers to allow the country to return to international competition, while keeping restrictions on Russia in place.

Both countries were suspended from Olympic competition after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with Belarus a close ally of Russia. A partial ban - allowing athletes to compete as neutrals - was introduced in 2023.

The IOC said that, unlike Russia, the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Belarus "is in good standing and complies with the Olympic Charter".

It said that since 2023, "athletes with a Belarusian passport have participated as individual neutral athletes (AINs) in numerous international sporting events, as well as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, without any incident on or off the field of play.

It added that it "reaffirms that athletes' participation in international competition should not be limited by the actions of their governments, including involvement in a war or conflict".

However, in response, a spokesperson for World Athletics said: "As a consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, World Athletics sanctions implemented in March 2022, excluding Belarusian and Russian athletes, officials and supporting personnel from competition, remain in place.

"Our council has made a clear decision that when there is tangible movement towards peace negotiations, it can begin to review its decisions. We all hope this will be soon, but until that happens, the council continues to be united in standing behind the decision it made in March 2022 and revisited in 2023 and 2025."

The recommendation and response come with the qualification period for both the LA28 Olympic Games and the Dolomiti Valtellina 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games, which start this summer.

IOC president Kirsty Coventry suggested, external in February that Russia could compete at the Games in Los Angeles in two years' time.

But the IOC has decided that doping issues mean it is not ready to lift its ban on the country.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) recently announced that more than 300 sanctions have been handed to Russian athletes following the seizure of Moscow laboratory data in 2019.

"While the ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) has held constructive exchanges with the IOC on its suspension, it remains suspended while the IOC legal affairs commission continues to review the matter," said the IOC.

"The IOC EB (executive board) also noted with concern the recent information that has led to the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) looking into the Russian anti-doping system.

"The IOC EB would therefore like to obtain a better understanding of this situation."

In September, the International Paralympic Committee lifted its ban on athletes from Belarus and Russia competing at the Winter Paralympics earlier this year, while World Aquatics has also announced athletes from the two countries can compete under their nations' flags.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino suggested in February that world football's governing body will look at lifting a ban on Russia, a move called "irresponsible" and "infantile" by Ukraine sports minister Matvii Bidnyi.

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