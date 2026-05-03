‘We know how to do it now’ – Azamati hails Ghana’s 4th straight World Championships qualification

TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 20: Benjamin Azamati of Team Ghana celebrates after teammate Abdul-Rasheed Saminu (not pictured) crosses the finish line in the Men's 4x100m Relay Heats on day eight of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Benjamin Azamati has expressed his delight after Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team secured qualification for a fourth consecutive World Athletics Championships.

Ghana finished second behind China in 38.09 seconds to book their place at next year’s championships in Beijing.

The quartet of Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, Edwin Gadayi and Abdul Rasheed Saminu bounced back impressively after the disappointment of day one at the World Relays.

“We know how to do it now. Qualifying for a fourth straight time is a great feat. Now it’s about getting better individually, regrouping and getting faster as a team,” Azamati said after the race.

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