Audio By Carbonatix
Benjamin Azamati has expressed his delight after Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team secured qualification for a fourth consecutive World Athletics Championships.
Ghana finished second behind China in 38.09 seconds to book their place at next year’s championships in Beijing.
The quartet of Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, Edwin Gadayi and Abdul Rasheed Saminu bounced back impressively after the disappointment of day one at the World Relays.
“We know how to do it now. Qualifying for a fourth straight time is a great feat. Now it’s about getting better individually, regrouping and getting faster as a team,” Azamati said after the race.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
“Do Better” — Azamati criticizes Sports Ministry after historic relay feat
3 minutes
-
Abdul Rasheed Saminu slams Ghana Sports Ministry over travel arrangements after World Relays success
23 minutes
-
It will be a beautiful story if Wendy Shay wins TGMA Artiste of the Year – Reggie Rockstone
23 minutes
-
NAIMOS bust galamsey syndicate at Ntabanu and Nyameadom, 7 arrested
28 minutes
-
NAIMOS, Blue Water Guards arrest 8, seize excavators in night raid at Mpatasie and Odaho
28 minutes
-
How Stephen Appiah’s words kept Kyereh going through three-year injury struggle
33 minutes
-
Damang Gold Mine: A product of continuity in Government for national development
53 minutes
-
‘We know how to do it now’ – Azamati hails Ghana’s 4th straight World Championships qualification
59 minutes
-
Alex Ferguson taken to hospital as precaution before Man Utd v Liverpool
1 hour
-
Joseph Paul Amoah hails Ghana relay team after historic World Championships qualification
1 hour
-
Promasidor Ghana mourns sales lead killed in Koforidua-Tafo highway crash
1 hour
-
Promasidor Ghana marketing manager killed in Koforidua highway crash
1 hour
-
Ghana moves up global press freedom rankings as GJA marks World Press Freedom Day
2 hours
-
Ghana’s 4x100m relay team makes history with fourth straight World Championships qualification
2 hours
-
Method in Madness – Blaqq Qouphy
3 hours