National

Promasidor Ghana marketing manager killed in Koforidua highway crash

Source: Abubakar Ibrahim  
  3 May 2026 2:49pm
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Patrick Osei Oware, popularly known as Pomo, the Marketing Manager of Promasidor Ghana with oversight for the Eastern, Ashanti, Volta and Greater Accra regions, has died in a road crash at Suhyin on the Koforidua–Tafo Highway.

The crash happened on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Eyewitnesses said Mr Osei Oware was driving towards Koforidua when a Hyundai H400, which was attempting to overtake a motorcycle, veered into his lane.

In an effort to avoid a head-on collision, his vehicle reportedly swerved off the road and crashed into a tree.

He died at the scene.

Mr Osei Oware was widely known in business and marketing circles and had responsibility for some of the company’s key operational regions across the country.

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