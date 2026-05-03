Promasidor Ghana marketing manager killed in Koforidua highway crash

Audio By Carbonatix
Patrick Osei Oware, popularly known as Pomo, the Marketing Manager of Promasidor Ghana with oversight for the Eastern, Ashanti, Volta and Greater Accra regions, has died in a road crash at Suhyin on the Koforidua–Tafo Highway.
The crash happened on Saturday, May 2, 2026.
Eyewitnesses said Mr Osei Oware was driving towards Koforidua when a Hyundai H400, which was attempting to overtake a motorcycle, veered into his lane.
In an effort to avoid a head-on collision, his vehicle reportedly swerved off the road and crashed into a tree.
He died at the scene.
Mr Osei Oware was widely known in business and marketing circles and had responsibility for some of the company’s key operational regions across the country.
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